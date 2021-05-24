Dubois notched two power-play assists, four shots on net, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Dubois helped out on a Nikolaj Ehlers goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Dubois also had a hand in Mathieu Perreault's goal in the third. Through two outings, Dubois has two assists, seven hits and a minus-1 rating. He's seen middle-six usage since he returned from an undisclosed injury. Entering this postseason, the first-round pick from 2016 had 19 points in 26 career playoff games over three years -- he's shown he can perform when the stakes are highest.