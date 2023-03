Dubois (lower body) hopes he can resume practicing Thursday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Dubois is regarded as day-to-day, and his status for Friday's game against Edmonton remains in question. He has 24 goals and 55 points in 60 contests this season. If Dubois can't play Friday, then his next opportunity to return would be Winnipeg's rematch versus Edmonton on Saturday. After that, the Jets are scheduled to play San Jose on Monday.