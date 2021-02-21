Dubois (lower body) confirmed that he'll play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Dubois will be activated from injured reserve and return to the lineup after a four-game absence. That 22-year-old didn't produce any notable stats through his first two games with the Jets. However, he's poised to flank Mark Scheifele on the top line Sunday, and he should handle power-play minutes, too. Up against a suspect Canucks defense, Dubois features intriguing fantasy value, especially in daily formats.