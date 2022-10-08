Winnipeg was "being careful" with Dubois' minor lower-body injury Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
With a week until the Jets begin the regular season, it seems like Dubois will be fine for the start of the year. He scored a career-high 28 goals with 60 points while averaging 18:56 of ice time last season. The 24-year-old will maintain his top-six role in Winnipeg during the 2022-23 campaign.
