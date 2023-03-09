Dubois is dealing with a new upper-body injury he sustained in Monday's game versus the Sharks and won't travel with the Jets for the start of their three-game road trip, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Dubois will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers and can safely be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lightning as well. It's unclear if he'll join the Jets for Tuesday's contest versus the Hurricanes. The encouraging thing is that Dubois did not re-aggravate his lower-body injury as previously reported, but he doesn't have a clear timeline to return from this new injury.