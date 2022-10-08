Dubois sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's preseason game against Calgary and will not return.
Dubois was having a great contest before his departure, scoring two goals in the first period. He logged just 5:09 minutes of ice time, and it's unclear at this point how severe the lower-body issue is -- or how much time he might be forced to miss.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Accepts qualifying offer•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Set new goal mark•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Manages assist Sunday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Notches helper Monday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Posts pair of points in win•