Dubois recorded three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The second line led the charge Saturday, with Dubois playing the role of playmaker. He helped out on goals by Kyle Connor (on the power play), Kyle Capobianco and Sam Gagner, earning an assist in each period. Dubois continues to put up excellent numbers -- this was his third three-point game in nine outings in December. He's up to 14 goals, 19 assists, 77 shots on net, 31 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 30 appearances this season.