Dubois (undisclosed) wasn't present at Sunday's practice, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Both Dubois and Paul Stastny exited Friday's season finale with undisclosed injuries and remained out of practice Sunday. The 22-year-old Dubois should have an edge in healing ability over the 35-year-old Stastny at this point in their respective careers, but both will be worth monitoring as Wednesday's Game 1 in Edmonton approaches.