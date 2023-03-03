Dubois (lower body) is "very doubtful" for Friday's game against Edmonton, Jets coach Rick Bowness told Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.
Dubois hasn't been completely ruled out though and is instead being termed as a game-time decision. He missed Tuesday's contest because of the injury. Dubois has 24 goals and 55 points in 60 contests this season. If he can't play Friday, then Vladislav Namestnikov might draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Winnipeg's last two contests.
