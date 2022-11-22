Dubois logged a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 victory over Carolina.
Dubois opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Pyotr Kochetkov on a breakaway. He'd then pick up two assists on a pair of Josh Morrissey goals, including a long pass that set up the overtime winner. Dubois now has eight goals and eight assists through 17 games this season.
