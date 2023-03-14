Although Dubois (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Carolina, he's expected to return to action Thursday against Boston, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Dubois will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, but he should return to his usual top-six role versus the Bruins. The 24-year-old pivot has been fantastic this season, having racked up 24 goals and 55 points through 61 contests.
