Dubois was credited with two assists during a 5-1 win over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Dubois, who has collected seven helpers in his past three games, registered a season-best plus-4 rating Tuesday while centering the second line with Kyle Connor and Sam Gagner. As a unit, the trio combined for six points and a plus-10 rating. Dubois contributed two shots and two blocks during 17:51 of ice time.