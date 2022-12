Dubois was credited with an assist during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Dubois, who has collected three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, remains close to being a point-per-game skater. Including Sunday's helper, the 24-year-old left winger has collected 22 points, including 11 tallies, in 23 appearances. Dubois shared the team lead with four shots on goal during Sunday's come-from-behind triumph.