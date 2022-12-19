Dubois scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dubois put up his fourth multi-point effort in the last eight games, but it wasn't enough for the Jets. He won a faceoff that led to Mark Scheifele's first-period marker before scoring on a rebound in the second. Dubois is up to 15 goals, 35 points (14 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 32 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 31 contests overall as one of the Jets' most productive forwards.