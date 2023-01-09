Dubois racked up four assists and added five shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

The 24-year-old center helped set up Kyle Connor for all three tallies in his hat trick, and in between he found time to feed Nikolaj Ehlers for his first goal of the season. Dubois has a six-game point streak going while the four-point performance tied his career high, and since the beginning of December he's delivered nine goals and 27 points through 19 contests.