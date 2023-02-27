Dubois will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Kings due to a lower-body injury, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Dubois has racked up 24 goals in 60 games this season and could reach the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his six-year NHL career. If Dubois is unable to play against Los Angeles, it could see Blake Wheeler shifted to center or Adam Lowry elevated to a top-six role.