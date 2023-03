Dubois will be a game-time decision against Minnesota on Wednesday due to his lingering lower-body issue, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Dubois skipped the optional morning skate, raising doubts regarding his availability Wednesday. If the 24-year-old center is unable to suit up, Adam Lowry could be tasked with filling the second-line center role, though the Jets could also shift Blake Wheeler to the middle and bump up newly acquired Vladislav Namestnikov.