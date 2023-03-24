Dubois notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Dubois has two helpers over four contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old center is still in a second-line role, but his offense has been sputtering since well before he was hurt. His last multi-point outing was Jan. 8, and he has just five goals and five helpers over 25 appearances since. For the season, Dubois is at 57 points, 183 shots on net, 59 hits, 39 blocked shots, 71 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 65 outings.