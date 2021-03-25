Dubois posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Dubois had the secondary helper on Andrew Copp's opening tally at 5:53 of the second period. The 22-year-old Dubois was originally credited with another helper on Copp's second goal of the game, but that was later changed. Dubois is up to 14 points in 23 contests between the Jets and the Blue Jackets this year. Expect the Quebec native to remain a fixture in the Jets' top six.