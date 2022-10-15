Dubois registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Dubois set up a Mark Scheifele tally late in the third period. In 2021-22, Dubois reached the 60-point mark for the second time in his five-year career. He's locked in as the Jets' No. 2 center with a role on the top power-play unit, so he should be capable of putting up similar production. He's playing on a qualifying offer this year, so he'll want to have a good campaign to cash in as a restricted free agent in the summer.