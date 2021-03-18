Dubois had three assists and three shots to go with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal. He also supplied three blocks and two hits.

Dubois had been scuffling offensively with just one goal and one assist over his previous nine contests, but he busted loose with assists on a pair of Kyle Connor goals and a third helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' overtime winner. The 22-year-old, acquired earlier this year in a blockbuster deal with Columbus, has yet to get truly untracked with his new squad, collecting points in just five of 14 games as a Jet. Perhaps Wednesday's three-point effort will propel him going forward.