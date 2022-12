Dubois was credited with a trio of assists during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Panthers.

For the fifth time in his 385-game career, Dubois delivered a career-high three helpers during an outing. The 24-year-old left winger leads the Jets with five power-play goals and continues to thrive against the Panthers. In 12 career matchups, Dubois has collected 13 points, including 10 helpers. He finished with two shots and a plus-2 rating Tuesday.