Dubois left Friday's practice session with an undisclosed injury and is questionable against the Senators on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
In his two games with the Jets, Dubois registered just two PIM, one hit and one block while averaging 15:18 of ice time. If the 22-year-old Dubois does miss out versus Ottawa, Paul Stastny figures to resume his role as the second-line center with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ready for Jets debut•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Preparing for Tuesday debut•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Traded to Jets•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Time's up in Columbus?•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Benched Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots game-winner Monday•