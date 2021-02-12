Dubois left Friday's practice session with an undisclosed injury and is questionable against the Senators on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

In his two games with the Jets, Dubois registered just two PIM, one hit and one block while averaging 15:18 of ice time. If the 22-year-old Dubois does miss out versus Ottawa, Paul Stastny figures to resume his role as the second-line center with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler.