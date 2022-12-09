Dubois scored twice and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Dubois has a seven-game point streak, during which he's accumulated five goals and seven helpers. His last two efforts have seen him rack up three points each time. The 24-year-old is up to 13 goals, 28 points (11 on the power play), 69 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-2 rating through 25 contests overall. He's never sustained a point-per-game pace for a whole season, and his current 18.8 shooting percentage is by far a career high.