Dubois (undisclosed) left Friday's game against Toronto but does not appear to have a serious injury, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Dubois recorded a minus-1 rating in 10:02 of ice time before leaving the contest. Head coach Paul Maurice said that he's "going to be fine" and expects him at practice before Game 1 against Edmonton next Wednesday. The 22-year-old scored 21 points in 46 games this season.