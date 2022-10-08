site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-pierre-luc-dubois-leaves-game-with-lower-body-injury | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Leaves game with lower-body injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Jets announced that Dubois has sustained a lower-body injury.
Dubois will miss the remainder of Friday's game against Calgary. He was having a great contest before being pulled, scoring two goals in the first period. He logged just 5:09 minutes of ice time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read