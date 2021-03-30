Dubois scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

The Flames replaced Jacob Markstrom with David Rittich in goal to start the third period, and Dubois welcomed the latter to the game with a quick tally. The goal was Dubois' first in five games. The 22-year-old center has 15 points, 47 shots on net and 34 hits through 26 appearances between the Jets and the Blue Jackets this year.