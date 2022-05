Dubois registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Dubois set up Kyle Connor for the game-winning goal at 9:05 of the third period. In the last 11 games of the campaign, Dubois posted three goals and six helpers. The 23-year-old center is set for a new contract as a restricted free agent, and he'll have a good case to make with 60 points, 233 shots on net, 112 hits, 106 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances.