Dubois scored a second-period goal during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

A streaking Dubois received a backdoor pass from Josh Morrissey and slid the puck past a prone Jacob Markstrom. The Flames' goalie was not in a prime position to deny the 24-year-old left winger's game-tying marker at 4:23 of the second period Saturday. Over his past four appearances, Dubois has compiled four goals among six points.