Dubois scored a second-period goal during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
A streaking Dubois received a backdoor pass from Josh Morrissey and slid the puck past a prone Jacob Markstrom. The Flames' goalie was not in a prime position to deny the 24-year-old left winger's game-tying marker at 4:23 of the second period Saturday. Over his past four appearances, Dubois has compiled four goals among six points.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots goal in win•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Producing on power play•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Records two points Thursday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sets up overtime tally•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in win over Kings•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Nets game's first goal•