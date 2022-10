Dubois scored the Jets' lone tally during the 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Dubois, who has connected in consecutive contests, opened the scoring Saturday by following through on his own work. Driving to the net after releasing a shot, Dubois converted off a rebound he created, beating goalie Ilya Samsonov. Active on both ends of the ice, Dubois finished with a team-high four shots and four hits.