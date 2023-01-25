Dubois scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Dubois opened the scoring just 0:46 into the game, but the Jets didn't build off that early edge. It was his 21st goal and 51st point in 49 games in 2022-23. Dubois has recorded a point in each of his last two games, but he's also been held off the scoresheet in five of his last eight contests.