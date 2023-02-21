Dubois scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Dubois opened the scoring at 5:12 of the first period. The 24-year-old has two goals and one assist over his last four games, but his last multi-point effort was a four-assist game Jan. 8 versus the Canucks. Despite the lack of explosive offense, the center remains a solid player in a top-six role. He has 55 points, including a career-best 20 on the power play, through 57 contests. He's also produced 164 shots on net, 53 hits, 34 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-7 rating.