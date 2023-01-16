Dubois scored a power-play goal in the Jets' 2-1 win against Arizona on Sunday.

Dubois found the back of the net 0:37 into the second period. He has 20 goals and 49 points in 43 games this season, including 18 points with the man advantage. Dubois was held off the scoresheet in his previous two contests, but before that he enjoyed a seven-game point streak from Dec. 27-Jan. 10.