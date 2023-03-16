Dubois (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Boston, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Dubois was expected to return to the lineup Thursday after missing the last four games, but alas, that is not going to happen. The 24-year-old center has 24 goals and 55 points in 61 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
