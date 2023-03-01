Dubois (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Dubois will miss at least one game with the injury. The Jets are expected to play seven defensemen for this contest. Dubois' next chance to return is Friday in Edmonton.
