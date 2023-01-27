Dubois found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.
Dubois scored at 19:17 of the third to narrow the Sabres' lead to 3-2. It was his 22nd goal and 52nd point in 50 games in 2022-23. Dubois was held off the scoresheet for three straight games from Jan. 17-21, but he's bounced back by recording a point in each of his last three contests.
