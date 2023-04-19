Dubois scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added eight hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Dubois' pair of points came in a span of 1:02 during the second period. His goal was the game-winner. The 24-year-old center should continue to provide a physical presence while chipping in steady offense in a top-six role. He had 27 goals, a career-high 63 points, 77 PIM and 71 hits in 73 regular-season outings.