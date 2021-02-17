Dubois (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Oilers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Dubois skated Wednesday, so he's clearly close to returning, but the Jets have decided to take a cautious approach with the 22-year-old pivot's injury in order to avoid exacerbating the issue. Check back for another update on Dubois' status ahead of Friday's clash with the Canucks.