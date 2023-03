Dubois (lower body) will not play Friday against Edmonton, per the NHL's media site.

Dubois will miss a second straight game and will likely miss Saturday's game as well, considering he was "very doubtful" Friday. The 24-year-old has 24 goals and 55 points while averaging 18:21 of ice time through 60 games this season. David Gustafsson (upper body) will play Friday after being activated from injured reserve.