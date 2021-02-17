Dubois (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.
With Dubois having already missed two games due to his lower-body issue, his placement on IR shouldn't affect his availability. Once cleared to play, the 22-year-old center should take on a third-line center role, though he could challenge Paul Stastny for top-six opportunities. Between his mandatory quarantine period and now his injury, Dubois has appeared in just two contests for the club since being acquired via trade for Patrik Laine.
