Dubois missed shifts in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights because he is playing through an illness, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Dubois had an assist in 15:59 of ice time Tuesday, but he was skipped a few times by head coach Rick Bowness in the third period. It's unclear if Dubois will need to miss any time -- more information on his status ahead of Thursday's game versus the Predators will likely be determined in the coming days. He has 30 points in 28 contests. If Dubois sits out a game, Karson Kuhlman could be an option to replace him in the lineup.