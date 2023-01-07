Dubois scored twice in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday.
Dubois' second marker was scored with the man advantage. He's up to 19 goals and 43 points in 39 games in 2022-23. The 24-year-old extended his scoring streak to five contests.
