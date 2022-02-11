Dubois (COVID-19 protocols) joined the Jets in Dallas and could be in the lineup for Friday's game, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Dubois hasn't officially been activated from the protocols yet, so his status for Friday's game remains without clarity. Given that he entered the protocols Monday, he could return this weekend but still have to miss additional time -- the Jets return home Monday to face the Blackhawks and also face the Wild on Wednesday before Dubois would be able to fulfill Canada's 10-day requirement from a positive test to enter the country.