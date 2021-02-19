Dubois (lower body) will practice without limitations Saturday and could play in Sunday's road contest against the Canucks, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Dubois will remain on injured reserve for the time being, but if he gets through a full-speed practice without a setback, the 22-year-old will be on track to play Sunday. Once he's given the green light, he'll likely replace Paul Stastny as the second-line center. Dubois has barely gotten his feet wet in Winnipeg. However, the team boasts top-heavy talent at wing, so Dubois should have a good opportunity to produce when he takes the ice next.