Dubois scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Dubois put the Jets ahead at 4:37 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner as they piled on from there. The 24-year-old has scored in three straight games, and his tally Tuesday was his first at even strength since Oct. 22. For the season, Dubois has six goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 20 hits, eight PIM and am inus-1 rating in 12 contests.