Dubois scored a power-play goal on three shots, notched two hits, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dubois got the Jets within a goal in the third period, but the comeback fell short. The 24-year-old center has two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 21 hits, eight PIM and am inus-2 rating through four playoff contests. With Mark Scheifele (upper body) questionable for Thursday's Game 5, Dubois could be counted on to carry the offense in a must-win contest.