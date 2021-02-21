Dubois (lower body) skated on the first line alongside Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler during Sunday's morning skate, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Dubois is still on injured reserve and is officially considered a game-time call for Sunday's game versus the Canucks. However, his presence on the top line during practice provides optimism that the former Blue Jacket will return from his four-game absence. The 22-year-old is poised to receive a significant opportunity right away while facing off against a flaky Canucks defense.