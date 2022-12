Dubois (illness) was back on the ice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Considering Dubois played through whatever has been bothering him against Vegas on Tuesday, his presence at the game-day skate should clear the way for him to remain in action versus the Preds. The 24-year-old center has been rolling of late with six goals and eight helpers in his last 10 contests, including five power-play points.