Dubois (not injury related) is poised to suit up against the Flames on Tuesday, telling reporters, "I'm going to do everything it takes to be ready physically and mentally for that game," per Tim Campbell of NHL.com.

Dubois hasn't played since Jan. 21 against the Lightning due to quarantine protocols in Canada. In his last game with the Jackets, the 22-year-old Dubois logged just 3:55 of ice time after being benched for the final two periods of the game. No doubt the center will be motivated to prove his new club made the right choice in acquiring him via trade and should move into a second-line role with Winnipeg.