Dubois scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Dubois had the secondary helper on Blake Wheeler's equalizer in the second period. In the third, Dubois potted the Jets' fifth goal, which ended up being an insurance tally. He has five points in his last two outings -- any questions about chemistry with his new team can be left unasked. The 22-year-old Dubois has been lining up at left wing alongside Mark Scheifele and Wheeler recently. That could lead to added versatility for Dubois in fantasy, providing a little more value as long as his scoring remains strong.